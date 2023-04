DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The Front Street Marketing organizer Samantha Mang and Dan Wells, Brick City Art Works Co-Organizer joined us on Living Dayton to discuss the upcoming Front Street Art Jam. The event is going to be filled with different local artists, live music, food and vendors. Come enjoy this event rain or shine on this Sunday April 16th from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The address is 1001 E 2nd St,Dayton,OH.

