DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Toy enthusiasts rejoice! The Great Ohio Toy Show is just a few days away and an event the entire family can enjoy. It features vintage toys, comic books and modern toys yet to be released to the public. And if you’re a big fan of collectible vintage toys, some of them are worth up to $10,000.00.

Rob Eldridge and Peter Bell told us we can expect to find toys from the 1940’s, valuable and rare toys and toys from every genre which makes the show an international attraction.

The event is taking place on March 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo.

