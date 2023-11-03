DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Pumpkin spice and everything nice! It might be past Halloween, but pumpkin spice season is still in full swing. Coffee Hub is highlighting their delicious fall drinks and treats.

Cynthia Stemple and Richelle Kropf with Coffee Hub shared details on their homemade pumpkin spice. They also brought in a blueberry muffin, as well as a Pumpkin Spice latte and their Chai latte.

Plus, Coffee Hub is more than just a coffee shop. They are a second chance employer with a vision to help women in recovery from addiction.

With five locations, there are many opportunities to swing by and get a taste of the deliciousness for yourself.

For more information on Coffee Hub and their products, watch the video above.