AviClear is a safe, chemical-free laser procedure that improves inflammatory skin

conditions, especially acne scars and acne vulgaris. This revolutionary laser technology

suppresses the production of facial oils to minimize the density of all acne types, improve

skin complexion and reduce the frequency of acne breakouts in the future.

It is an FDA-Cleared procedure and energy device developed by Cutera, a leader in innovative, medical esthetic technology. This first-of-its-kind acne laser treatment uses a 1726 nanometer wavelength to target the sebaceous gland, the place where sebum—an oily substance that causes acne—is produced.

