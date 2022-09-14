DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – A new event is coming to Kettering with a fun and educational focus. City of Kettering’s EcoFest is sure to entertain and inspire.

Kerri Miles, Environmental Education Supervisor and Calvin Frazier with Kettering Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts shared the fun for all ages with the many events happening at this fest:

• Beekeepers and Honey Station

• Children’s Area

• Gardening

• Green Energy

• Tree Hugger Area

• Animal Conservation Area

• Bicycle Station

• Info on Recycling and Composting

• Electric car show with Drive Electric Dayton

• Concessions area