DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – A new event is coming to Kettering with a fun and educational focus. City of Kettering’s EcoFest is sure to entertain and inspire.
Kerri Miles, Environmental Education Supervisor and Calvin Frazier with Kettering Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts shared the fun for all ages with the many events happening at this fest:
• Beekeepers and Honey Station
• Children’s Area
• Gardening
• Green Energy
• Tree Hugger Area
• Animal Conservation Area
• Bicycle Station
• Info on Recycling and Composting
• Electric car show with Drive Electric Dayton
• Concessions area