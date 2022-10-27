DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Gary Schussler, the Parks Superintendent for the City of Kettering, joins us live in studio with more on their tree search! They are looking for certain guidelines when it comes to finding the right Christmas tree.

“Donors need not live in Kettering – we welcome tree donations from any area municipality. Typically, our holiday tree is a blue or Norway spruce measuring 30 – 50 feet in height, but we encourage anyone with a fir tree that’s a potential good fit, regardless of species, to give us a call at 937-296-2486.”