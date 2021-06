DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- The National Institute of Health announced plans to test fully vaccinated people with booster shots from a different FDA approved vaccine. The trial would consist of 150 people who've gotten one type of COVID-19 vaccine, then three to four months later boost them with a different vaccine.

"The real question -- how long will this immunity last? Will it be variable based on different populations and risk factors and what does it look like for the future? Because COVID is going to be out there for sometime," said Dr. Nancy Pook, an emergency physician at Kettering Health.