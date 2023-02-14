DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Need a last-minute gift for Valentine’s Day? Ciao Bel Fiore has beautiful hand-made candles that smell amazing!

Ashley Graham with Ciao Bel Fiore said you can customize your own candle with around 15 scents and plenty of unique vessels! Ashley said you can truly make a one-of-a-kind piece.

What makes it even better, all the candle scents are chemical-free!

Ashley also shared some tips to help make sure your unique candle lasts for a while:

– Trim the wick to ensure an efficient burn.

– Burn the candle long enough for a melt pool to the edge of the candle.

To buy a candle or for more information, click here.