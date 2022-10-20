DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jewels from Chuy’s in Austin Landing shares how they assemble their delicious, huge Macho Burrito! She also talks about the other dishes they have on their menu. Plus, a sample of the tasty drinks they have on their bar menu.
by: Emily Gibbs
Posted:
Updated:
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jewels from Chuy’s in Austin Landing shares how they assemble their delicious, huge Macho Burrito! She also talks about the other dishes they have on their menu. Plus, a sample of the tasty drinks they have on their bar menu.