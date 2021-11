DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We are getting closer to the Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton! It’s the kickoff to the Dayton Holiday Festival. On Friday, November 26th you can see the tree lit up at Courthouse Square, Third & Main Streets, 4-9 p.m. (tree lighting at 7:55 p.m.).

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction