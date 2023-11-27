DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pastor Matt Castleman with Crossroads Church joined the Living Dayton team to share all things “merry and bright.”

The church will be hosting a huge Christmas Eve experience with services open to everyone! According to Pastor Matt, each of these services will be great for the whole family!

He also shared the great successes of their food drive, feeding over 100,000 people with their Thanksgiving meal boxes.

On Thursday, November 30, Crossroads Dayton is hosting a free Christmas movie night at the Plaza Theatre. With popcorn and hot cocoa provided, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

This is the season of giving back, which is why Crossroads Dayton is hosting a Christmas gift drive. Matt said they will be collecting thousands of Christmas gifts for local foster children with incarcerated parents.

Click here for more information on Crossroads Dayton or watch the video above.

*This segment is sponsored by Crossroads Dayton.*