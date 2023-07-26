COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — It may be July, but the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is showing off their reindeer!

Emily Yunker with the Columbus Zoo introduced us to two female reindeer and offered some interesting facts about them.

According to Emily, both male and female reindeer have antlers, however, male reindeer lose theirs in November just before the holiday season! Female reindeer typically keep them until the spring said Emily.

In addition to these new fuzzy friends, Emily talked about the Christmas in July event that is only open for a few more days! For more information, click here or watch the video above!