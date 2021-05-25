Choosing a Summer Camp for the Kids

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with John North of the BBB about choosing a summer camp that best fits your kids needs!

Things to consider as you begin to explore summer camps:

● Decide what you want your child to gain from summer camp. If you want them to be intellectually stimulated, consider something like science camp. If you want your child to be more physically active, consider a sports camp.

● Allow your child to weigh in on what kind of camp he or she would like to attend.

● Determine how long you want your child to be at camp: a few days, a few weeks or the entire summer. Do you want your child to stay overnight or just spend the day?

● Ask friends and family about their experiences with summer camps in the region and see what they would recommend.

Things to consider as you contacting camps:

● Visit the facilities you’re considering. Make sure they’re clean and you’re comfortable with your child spending a large amount of time there.

● Meet the staff to ensure you trust them watching over your child. Ensure there’s medical care on site, as well. Inquire about staff’s qualifications, read student and parent reviews, ask for parent references and find out what the student-to-instructor ratio is, as well as the camper-return rate. Be sure the camp runs background checks on staff.

● Ask about the safety rules and how are they enforced.

● Find out if the camp is accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA). ACA accreditation demonstrates the camp’s commitment to the health and wellness of the children in the program

● Ask about discounts or other financial help, such as scholarships, sibling discounts or payment plans.

● Determine if family visits or communications are permitted and how homesickness is handled.

● Ensure the camp is able to meet your child’s dietary and physical needs. Will meals and snacks be provided or do you need to pack them?

● Ask if the camp provides camper health and accident insurance or whether the parent needs to provide coverage.

What should you do once you’ve made your decision:

Review contracts and fees carefully before signing. Find out the total cost and if a deposit is required.

See which activities or services require additional fees.

Check for details regarding refunds, especially in the event of cancellations.