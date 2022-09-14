DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Loose Ends Brewing is celebrating the first annual Miami Valley Craft Beer week! John Loose, founder of Loose Ends Brewing, joined the Living Dayton crew in the kitchen to share the details of this exciting week, along with their Chicken Parmesan and Orzo.

Happening September 10th through 17th, over 30 breweries, including Loose Ends, are participating in the local Beer Week.

These locations banded together to brew “So Original” IPA with the help of Imperial Yeast and BSG Craft. Those interested will be able to sample the IPA starting on September 10th.

Throughout the week, the participating breweries will hold a variety of events in their taprooms, including special beer releases, food and beer pairings, games and more.

For a full list of events and participating breweries, head over to the Miami Valley Craft Beer Week website.