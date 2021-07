MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) -- Lumber prices have soared during the past year. More recently, they have fluctuated downward and are still twice as high during this time in 2020.

The wood prices are for soft lumber. These are the 2x4s and 2x6s that are used for the structural part of a building or decking. This wood comes from the pine forests from the southeastern and western United States, and Canada.