DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- A Dayton man was arraigned Thursday for a new indictment of felonious assault after a man died following an altercation inside a grocery store in December 2020.

Harvey Tyrone Bell, Sr. was first indicted for felonious assault in January 2021 after punched 47-year-old Michael Goode, who fell and struck his head on the ground in a Germantown Street grocery store.