DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily chats with Chef Gerrie about her Mediterranean Roasted Grouper and Caribbean Creme Brûlée Tart.

Caribbean Creme Brûlée Tart

Serves10-12

This sweet pastry crust is the bomb! The crust always makes the tart or

pie scream with delight! You can make your own custard, which can be a

little tricky. I decided to try Dr. Oetker Classic Creme Brûlée dessert mix, I

have seen it around for ever. It’s really awesome!

So let that be our secret…And laying the Caribbean Slather on the

base…Oooh Baby!

Ingredients:

Crust-10 inch

• 1/2 C unsalted butter softened (113 grams, 4 oz)

• 1/2 C powdered sugar 63 grams, 2.25 oz

• 1/4 C almond flour 24 grams, 0.8 oz

• 1 large egg

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 1/2 C all-purpose flour 190 grams, 6.7 oz

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Caribbean Creme Brûlée Filling

• 9 oz. Jar of Chef Gerrie’s Caribbean Roasted Pepper Slather

drained & pat dry

• 3 – 3.7 oz pkg. of Dr. Oetker Classic Creme Brûlée with

caramelizing sugar and/or Turbinado cane sugar (sugar in the raw)

• 4 C Cold Milk

• 4 C Cold Heavy Whipping Cream

For the top

• You will also need a torch!

Directions: Make the crust

Start by creaming butter for about 30 seconds at medium high

speed. Add powdered sugar and mix on low. Raise speed and cream for

about 30 seconds until incorporated. Add almond flour and mix until combined. Add egg and mix on medium speed until incorporated. Scrape the

sides of the bowl to make sure to incorporate everything. Add vanilla and mix. Add flour and salt and stir until combined, you don’t want to overmix

or knead the dough, you just want to bring it together. Once all the flour has hydrated and dough has come together,

simply turn it into a ball, wrap it with plastic wrap, flatten dough into

a disc. Place it in the fridge for about 3 hours.

Bake the crust Remove from the fridge, roll it out, press it onto the bottom of your

pie plate. Trim edges or simply use your fingers to press it down

lightly to make the surface of the crust smooth and even. Place crust in the freezer for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, you can start

pre-heating your oven to 350F. Place chilled crust in the oven for about 10 minutes. You might want to use pie weights on the bottom of the crust, to

prevent air bubbles to form and rise up. I also like to use pie shields or aluminum foil on the edges of the

crust, because they will bake way faster than the middle, and will

start to burn. After pie crust is golden on the bottom, remove it from the oven.

Once cooled, spread drained, patted dry, Caribbean Slather on

bottom of tart shell.

Make the filling- Follow directions In a deep large saucepan over medium heat, combine milk and

heavy cream. Whisk in contents of custard pouches. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly. Simmer and stir for a

minute or so. Pour filling over Caribbean Slather. Let stand at room temp, for

20 minutes or until skin forms on top. Refrigerate for at least an

hour or two or overnight. Sprinkle custard surface evenly with caramelizing sugar. And torch

the top and create the crackling caramel. You can always add

another layer of turbinado cane sugar and torch again. Cut and serve!