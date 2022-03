DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Smart Guy in a Tie, Brian Petro shares his recipe for Dublin Iced Coffee!

Dublin Iced Coffee

1.5 oz. Irish whiskey

.75 oz. simple syrup

2 oz. stout

2 oz. cold brew coffee

.5 oz. heavy cream

Glass: Pint or tall

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Cream

Build the cocktail in the glass over fresh ice, leaving the cream out. Stir well, then drizzle the cream over the top as a garnish. Serve and enjoy!