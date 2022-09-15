DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the seasons turn to fall, the Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest is getting closer! Celebrating 51 years, DAI is celebrating the fall season the longest-running Oktoberfest celebration in Southwest Ohio. They are expecting 30,000 people at this year’s festival.

“Oktoberfest was established by the DAI Associate Board in 1971, with the first full public festival taking place in 1972.” DAI said in a release. “Since its inception, more than one million people have attended the DAI Oktoberfest!

Shana Sellers-McElroy and Theresa Packard from Dayton Art Institute’s Associate Board, shared details in the studio. Their Associate Board is comprised of community volunteers to help organize and plan Oktoberfest.

According to their website, DAI’s Oktoberfest is a Dayton tradition started in 1971 and is also the largest annual fundraiser for the museum. All money raised helps support the Dayton Art Institute.

This year, Oktoberfest begins on Friday, September 23 with a “Lederhosen Lunch” and preview party. Saturday and Sunday will offer a variety of food, craft and international beers, as well as domestic and international wines.

For admission to Friday’s activities, click here. The Lederhosen Lunch is free to attend, and the Preview Party is $55 each for members and $75 for non-members. The Preview Party will include complimentary draft beer, wine and soft drinks as well as live music by Weekend Effect.

Admission for the weekend is $8 for adults and $5 for seniors and children under 18 when purchased ahead of time. Tickets will cost $2 more at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the following locations:

Coffee Hub in Xenia and Beavercreek

Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood, Washington Square and Springboro

Ghostlight Coffee on Patterson, Wayne and the Second Street Market

Arrow Wine on Far Hills and Lyons Road

Dayton Art Institute

For more information about Oktoberfest, visit the DAI website here.