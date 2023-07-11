DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For those nostalgic, sentimental film fans who enjoy looking back on the history of their favorite movies, The CW’s “Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982” could be just what you’re looking for!

It’s a four-part look back at the greatest geek year films from the year 1982, featuring stars, directors, writers, producers and pop culture historians sharing their insights about such legendary movies as E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, John Carpenter’s The Thing, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Poltergeist, Creepshow, Night Shift, The Dark Crystal, 48 Hours, First Blood, Tron, Conan The Barbarian, Cat People, Fast Times At Ridgemont High, The Road Warrior, and more.

Scott Mantz said that there will be exclusive interviews, rare behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive never-before-seen clips.

Viewers can watch “Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982” on Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Dayton’s CW and new episodes air Saturdays 8 p.m. on Dayton’s CW.