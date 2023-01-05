DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Already thinking about summer jobs? Consider joining the Dayton Dragons team!

According to Brandy with the Dayton Dragons, there are around 100 days until opening day, and the Dayton Dragons are looking to fill some positions.

Some of the positions the professional baseball team is looking to fill include:

Parking lot attendants

Grounds crew members

VIP guest services

The Dragons are also looking for people to do mascot appearances! These people get to dress as Heater and Gem and make public appearances.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!