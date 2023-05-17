DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville has its own free market this spring, with the second annual Centerville Merchant Market on Sunday, May 21, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stubbs Park in Centerville.

Gisel Campbell and Jessica Olson with the Heart of Centerville Washington Township business association shared details on this one-day event filled with shopping, food and fun for the whole family!

Centerville Merchant Market will bring over 100 of the local businesses together, with vintage finds, home décor, handmade items, food, beer and wine, as well as live entertainment.

Attendees can win raffle prizes by submitting tickets for free! The first 200 participants at the event will also receive a free canvas shopping bag.

Many of these local shops are also women-owned businesses, allowing to the community to support women and support local! Feeling hungry? There will be a dozen food truck serving anything from fried fish to gourmet desserts with drinks from four Centerville breweries—Loose Ends, Heavier Than Air, Bock Family, and Lock 27.

For further information, watch the video above!