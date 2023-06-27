CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer may still be underway, but we’re looking ahead to fall!

The Centerville High School football team is gearing up for the upcoming season and Head Coach Brent Ullery joined us to talk about a very special event.

At midnight on Tuesday, August 1, football teams across the state of Ohio will be allowed to start hitting in practice.

In an effort to be the first team to hit, the Centerville High School football team will take part in “Midnight Hits,” an event to commemorate the upcoming season.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. and it’s truly an event for everyone. Brent said that Centerville football players of all ages — not just high school — will play a part in the evening’s activities.

