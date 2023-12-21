DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – One local family has turned their house into Tinseltown. With several hundred Santas on the walls, the spirit of St. Nick has arrived at the Centerville home!

John Hoffmann said every year, they add another Santa to their collection.

“We have a little bit of a problem with Christmas decorations,” Hoffmann said. “We have a lot of Christmas Santa Claus pictures, and a lot of Santa Clauses and three different Christmas trees.”

But the real Christmas cheer starts on the outside of their home, with their light display with coordinated music! Hoffmann said the setup for the lights stays within the family.

“We have 10 kids, and they all have a lot of them have significant others, so about 20 of us get together every day and do some planning for the light show,” Hoffman said.

He said they start to decorate for Christmas on Halloween night, but the planning starts much earlier than that.

“It’s a year round event, we’re already planning next year, this year, what we’re going to add, what songs we’re going to change, so it’s never done,” Hoffmann said.

The biggest change to their display was their switch to pixels, Hoffmann explained.

“A pixel is a light that can be any color at any time,” Hoffmann said. “They’re made up of three little LEDs, a red, a green and a blue.

But no matter what kind of light it is, Hoffmann said folks love to watch their display.

“We get a lot of comments that people look forward to this and they’re looking for a bright spot,” Hoffmann said. “They’re looking for something that reminds them of good times in life, and that’s what we’re here for.”

The Hoffmann’s aren’t the only family with a light display in the Miami Valley! Check out Crossroads Church’s Miami Valley Christmas Light map. It has dozens of holiday displays to see for free throughout the Greater Dayton area.

