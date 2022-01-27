DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Brian Johnson about a weekend full of good music! “Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is excited to host Dead of Winter: a two night celebration of the music of the Grateful Dead on Friday, January 28th and Saturday, January 29th. The event will feature live music from Grateful Dead tribute acts, Arrows of Neon and Great Northern String Band on Friday and Terrapin Moon and I Dig Pig on Saturday!”

