DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Julie Domicone from Jubie’s Creamery joined us in the Living Dayton kitchen to make some specialty ice cream and pies!

Julie talked about many different flavors of ice cream, however, the Thanksgiving Dinner Ice Cream Pie was definitely the most interesting.

Taking the form of a Thanksgiving meal, this pie is made completely of sweets! Featuring vanilla soft serve, this pie includes a graham cracker crust, caramel, chocolate hard-shell candy and much more!

Find out more in the video above!