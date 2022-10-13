DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Boo! Paul Newman with the Fairborn Halloween Festival joined us to share information about the upcoming annual Fairborn Halloween Festival!

The festival started 11 years ago and it has grown more and more every year. The first year of the event saw 40 vendors and now there are over 100!

At the festival, there is a spooktacular parade, a zombie walk, music, vendors and booths. There will also be a costume contest! The costume contest is for ghouls and goblins of all ages and there will be prizes!

The festival will be held this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Downtown Fairborn.

For more information, click here.