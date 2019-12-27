Celebrating New Year’s Eve at El Meson

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Before you ring in the New Year, you’ve got to eat!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS