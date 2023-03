DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – We are celebrating National Meatball Day in the kitchen! Owner of Eatly, Tom Thompson helped us celebrate and joined the Living Dayton Team in the Kitchen with his Italian Irish fusion of bangers and mash meatballs with a gravy sauce to go on top.

Ingredients:

Sweet Italian ground sausage

Ground chuck

Garlic

Dry basil, oregano, parsley, thyme

Mashed potatoes

Provolone

Onions

Olive Oil

Beef broth

Worcestershire

Balsamic

Salt & pepper