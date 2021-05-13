Celebrating National Bike Month!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — We chat with Jordan Hart of Five Rivers MetroParks about National Bike Month. Five Rivers MetroParks is doing a lot to celebrate!

  • Regional Trail Highlights – both paved and natural surface
  • Techniques for smart road cycling and mountain bike maneuvers
  • Where you can mountain bike in the region
  • Historical points of interest along the paved trail network
  • Family Biking Tips and Tricks
  • Bike Maintenance Tips
  • Bingo and other fun contests
  • Presented by Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

