Celebrating National Bike Month!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — We chat with Jordan Hart of Five Rivers MetroParks about National Bike Month. Five Rivers MetroParks is doing a lot to celebrate!
- Regional Trail Highlights – both paved and natural surface
- Techniques for smart road cycling and mountain bike maneuvers
- Where you can mountain bike in the region
- Historical points of interest along the paved trail network
- Family Biking Tips and Tricks
- Bike Maintenance Tips
- Bingo and other fun contests
- Presented by Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission