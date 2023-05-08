DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Mother’s Day is coming up quickly, and the best way to celebrate Mom is by showering her with love and sweet treats! Mark from El Meson joined the Living Dayton team to share their delicious desserts for a day to celebrate Mom.

They will offer a buffet of foods, from Chicken Marsala to Cuban Beef Picadillo to a Scrambled Egg Casserole. Mark showed Sallie an assortment of the desserts that they will have on Mother’s Day, all of which are made in-house.

