DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know an outstanding woman who has impacted the Miami Valley, they could be honored as a Woman of Influence. The YWCA is honoring remarkable people with the Women of Influence awards.

Audrey Starr, the VP of Mission, Brand and Programs said while the event is held in March, they are needing nominations now to help build their 25th class of Women of Influence.

“We hold Women of Influence every year intentionally in March because it is Women’s History Month,” Starr said. “It gives us a chance to strategically pause and recognize all of the ways that women are uplifting and holding up our community.”

Starr said the Women of Influence ceremony is the largest daytime non-profit event in the Dayton area.

To nominate a woman for the Influential Women award, head to YWCA’s website to submit their name and contact information.