DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Independence Day doesn’t have to be celebrated with just hamburgers and hotdogs. Bill from El Meson joined the Living Dayton team to share their specialty menu items for the holiday!

Entrees, desserts and drinks. El Meson has it all for the Fourth of July! With influences of Peru, El Meson has crafted dishes and drinks that meet a wide range of flavors.

Watch the video above to see what exactly they are cooking up for the holiday!