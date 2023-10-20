DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Día De Muertos will return in Dayton for the 12th year on Saturday, October 21st. There will be a parade, food, and a special performance by Maria Reyna.

Laura Rea and Gabriela Pickett with Dia de Muertos Dayton shared the details on the festivities.

Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” is a traditional Mexican holiday to remember loved ones who have died. It’s believed that their loved ones awaken and celebrate with them.

At noon the celebration begins at 5th and Wayne Avenue. There will be face painting, food trucks, and live entertainment. The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. The celebration will conclude with the performance by Maria Reyna at the Eichelberger Forum – starting after the arrival of the parade around 3 p.m.