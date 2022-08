DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Sara Roseberry of Lily’s Dayton and artist Tiffany Clark join us in the studio with a preview of what’s to come at “Arts in the Oregon”.

“Join us Out on 5th on Saturday, August 27 to celebrate our arts & entertainment district with ‘Arts in the District,’ a free, family-friendly block party held in the weekend pedestrian area on 5th Street between Patterson and Wayne.”