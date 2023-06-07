DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – It’s been 13 years of Centerville Pizza and all the deliciousness they bring to the Miami Valley.

To celebrate the anniversary, Pizza Benny from Centerville Pizza shares his Zombie Pizza in the Living Dayton kitchen. It’s an award-winning pie you’ve got to try!

Made with ranch, spinach, their provolone cheese blend, Roma tomatoes, pepperoni, bacon and a little extra parmesan on top — this is one unique pizza that you won’t want to miss!

