DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — February 6, 2023, marks 11 years of Living Dayton! We’re taking a trip down memory lane to celebrate.

From tasty recipes to Dayton Dragons baseball, Living Dayton has been showcasing local events and businesses for 11 years.

And the show would not be the same without Sallie Taylor! February 3 also marks Sallie’s 10-year anniversary with Living Dayton!

Check out some of the biggest stories from over the past year:

– Don’t be a Dummy! Check Out Ventriloquist Darci Lynne, click here

– The Harlem Globetrotters Are Coming to Dayton, click here

– Mike’s Bike Park Supporting SICSA Throughout September, click here

– Local music group celebrates culture and song in perfect harmony, click here

– Aullwood Audubon Artist Turns Trash into Trolls, click here

– Erica Blaire Shares BBQ Tips and Tricks, click here

– Santa’s Sleigh Has Transformed into RTA’s Holiday Bus, click here