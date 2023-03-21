DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is celebrating their century milestone with its first-ever Museum Mile. The Living Dayton team talked with Chris Meister about how this mile-long race is celebrating 100 years of the museum.

Registration is open for the one-mile event is hosted by the Air Force marathon and includes three races: Men’s Elite, Women’s Elite and an Open race.

Pictured: A medal from last year’s Air Force Marathon. Everyone who completes the one-mile run will receive a limited edition 16-ounce pint glass.

Participants in the Open race can be as young as four years old, and the elite races require participants to be 14 or older.

The race itself will be held at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on the evening of Thursday, May 11. The course winds around the museum grounds before finishing under the wing tips of historic aircraft at the air park.

The first race of the evening will begin at 6:30 p.m.

To register online, click here.