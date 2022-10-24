DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Celebrating its 50th year, the Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio, is the source for family-friendly holiday fun in downtown Dayton!

Jessica Sands, Downtown Dayton Partnership Public Relations & Marketing Manager joined the Living Dayton team with details on the Dayton Holiday Festival! It kicks off Friday, November 25.

Started by Mrs. Virginia Kettering in 1972 so that all children could enjoy the holiday season regardless of their economic means, the festival continues today with free attractions for the community.

Each year, the festival kicks off Thanksgiving weekend with the Grande Illumination and the Dayton Children’s Parade. The fun continues all throughout the month of December with family fun days and other holiday activities.