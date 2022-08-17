DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Explore the sights and sounds of the Miami Valley with Dayton PorchFest!

With free mini concerts held on porches throughout St. Anne’s Hill, attendees are free to explore the neighborhood and support local music

Peter Benkendorf of Dayton Porchfest said the annual festival celebrates the rich diversity of the Dayton music scene.

“This is really just about celebrating all of the talent that we have here in Dayton,” Benkendorf said. “I think one of the things that makes Dayton PorchFest so exciting and unique is there’s just something for everybody.”

And the best part? “You don’t have to buy tickets, it’s all free,” Benkendorf said.