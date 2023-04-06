DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The spring season means downtown Dayton is getting ready to celebrate First Friday! The city is shaking off the last of the winter blues on April 7th, with April’s First Friday. This marks the return of some downtown excitement with unique and independent retailers, delicious bars and restaurants, and signature galleries.

Jess Sands with the Downtown Dayton Partnership suggested grabbing a DORA drink and venturing out to the pedestrian promenade at Out on 5th!

This program will close Fifth Street to vehicles so guests can enjoy expanded outdoor seating and entertainment weekends April through October.

The street will close to traffic on the morning of Friday, April 7, and remain closed through Monday, April 10, after the Easter holiday.