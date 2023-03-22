DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State’s ArtsGala is known as one of the premier arts events in Dayton. Each year, their guests are treated to a wealth of top-notch performances by Wright State’s talented students in art, music, theatre, dance, and motion pictures.

In 2023, ArtsGala is returning with a fresh, new look and will continue to fund the dreams of students in the fine and performing arts as they work diligently to pursue careers as performers, movie directors, musicians, and artists.

Dan Zehringer who is the Chair of the School of Fine and Performing Arts at WSU and student Natalie who is a dance major, joined us to discuss what we can expect this year.

Find out why you should consider supporting ArtsGala.