DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Happy National Chili Dog Day! While the Chili Dog is an American classic, some locals may think of Skyline Chili when they think of the tasty dish. Skyline Chili shared some Cheese Coneys with us to celebrate the occasion. If you want to join in on all of the fun on this special holiday, Skyline is hosting a National Chili Dog Day Sweepstakes! Enter by 11:59 p.m. on July 28. No purchases necessary!

