DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – With Labor Day quickly approaching, a well-known local tradition is coming up. Kettering Holiday at Home is ramping up, and Rodney Highfield and Ed Koehnen said the parade is one of the biggest in Miami Valley.

Packed with exciting family-fun, the weekend event aims to keep residents in Kettering to enjoy their family and friends over Labor Day weekend. They have everything from music, food, arts and crafts, a 5K run and a car show.

Ed said that there is something for all ages, with a special surprise for the kids.

“We’re going to have Santa Clause at the end of the parade!” Koehnen said.

For even more reason to attend, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade, and 2 News Today Anchor Lauren Wood will be hosting their Saturday night gala!

The parade will take place Monday, September 4, 9:55 a.m. to 12 p.m.

