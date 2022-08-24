DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – With Labor Day on the way, a well-known local tradition is approaching. Kettering Holiday at Home is ramping up, and Parade Chair, Ed Koehnen, said their parade is one of the biggest in Ohio.

Kettering Holiday at Home President, Courtney Osting selected the theme for this year’s celebrations, the “Dog Days of Summer.”

“Being involved with animal welfare, knowing there’s a lot of organizations in the Miami Valley doing a lot of great work for animals in need, whether that’s adopting them out, finding fosters, working on medical care,” Osting said. “Being a dog lover, I thought this was a great way to bring all of these organizations together and celebrate all of the work they’re doing.”