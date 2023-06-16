DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for something to do for Father’s Day? Check out the Front Street Art Hop and Beer Garden this Sunday.

According to Samantha Mang from Front Street, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will feature more than 30 vendors in an outdoor market, indoor art studios and galleries, live music in the beer garden and food trucks.

Belt sanding races will also be taking place, and if you don’t know what that is, check out the video above!

