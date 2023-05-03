DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Loose Ends Brewing Company on Friday, May 5, from 2-11 pm!

Take a half day because the brewery is opening early for the holiday! John Loose joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen with their new Street Tacos and details on their Lime Zest Blonde Ale, brewed in collaboration with Southern Ohio Brewing.

In addition to the tacos, they’ll have five different margaritas, from an Italian margarita with limoncello, to watermelon, mango, or spicy jalapeño!

Watch the video above for further details.