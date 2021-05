ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Monday to suspend all COVID-19 emergency orders in Florida that were put into place by counties and cities, effectively ending all local pandemic-related restrictions in the state.

“To bridge the gap between then and now, I’m going to suspend under my executive power the local emergency orders as it relates to COVID,” DeSantis said during a bill signing at a St. Petersburg restaurant. “I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do. I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that, then you’re really saying you don’t believe in the vaccines.”