DAYTON, Ohio — Brian Johnson with Yellow Cab Tavern joined the Living Dayton to talk about their upcoming holiday parties!

On Dec. 16, Yellow Cab Tavern is hosting a Christmas party. The event is a costume party and will feature artists Houseghost, Smug Brothers and Scary Hotel.

They will then be finishing out the year with two Silent Discos! The first is on Dec. 30 and is a meme costume party. On the following day, Dec. 31, there will be the New Year’s Eve Silent Disco hosted by 2 NEWS’s very own Zac Pitts.

