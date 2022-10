DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – October marks the start of Car Care Month! Enrique Sanders with AAA shares tips on how to keep your vehicle in top share. Sanders said regular maintenance is vital, and there are free vehicle check-ups every Saturday!

Fluids, tires, lights, battery, brakes, and other maintenance is important to check all year round, but especially as the cold months approach.

For more information, AAA has information on how to keep your car running in it’s best form.